The NBA has fined Warriors forward Andre Iguodala $10,000 “for making inappropriate comments during a postgame media interview” Friday in Minnesota, the league announced Monday.

When asked Friday if he knew whether coach Steve Kerr planned to rest him the following night against the Spurs, Iguodala said, “Nope, no clue. I do what master say.”

Iguodala was also asked what led to Golden State’s loss that night and replied, “We gotta score more than the other team. Yep, they want dumb n-----s, so I’m going to give y’all a dumb n-----.”

Iguodala said Monday that he has a great relationship with his coach and that he and Kerr “are in a great place.”

Kerr said Saturday that he wasn’t bothered by Iguodala’s comments. “He likes to stir the pot,” Kerr said.