NBA

Andre Iguodala fined for ‘master’ comments, says he and Kerr ‘are in a great place’

SI Wire
an hour ago

The NBA has fined Warriors forward Andre Iguodala $10,000 “for making inappropriate comments during a postgame media interview” Friday in Minnesota, the league announced Monday.

When asked Friday if he knew whether coach Steve Kerr planned to rest him the following night against the Spurs, Iguodala said, “Nope, no clue. I do what master say.”

Iguodala was also asked what led to Golden State’s loss that night and replied, “We gotta score more than the other team. Yep, they want dumb n-----s, so I’m going to give y’all a dumb n-----.”

Iguodala said Monday that he has a great relationship with his coach and that he and Kerr “are in a great place.”

Kerr said Saturday that he wasn’t bothered by Iguodala’s comments. “He likes to stir the pot,” Kerr said.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters