Nets fans give Russell Westbrook standing ovation after he earns 33rd triple double

The Brooklyn Nets have the worst record in the NBA at 12-54, so there hasn't been much for fans to cheer this season at the Barclays Center. On Tuesday night, Nets fans found reason to applaud: Russell Westbrook. 

The Thunder guard and MVP favorite tallied his 33rd triple double of the season on Tuesday. When he brought down his 10th rebound to secure a triple double, some Nets fans even gave him a standing ovation. 

The Barclays Center also chanted "M-V-P" during Wednesday's game. 

Westbrook finished Wednesday's game with 25 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds. 

“It caught me off guard,” Westbrook said of the road support he received, according to the New York Post. “But for me it’s just a blessing to be able to hear that, especially on the road — fans that appreciate the game and me as a player and our team. It’s very humbling.”

A snowstorm rocked New York City earlier on Tuesday, but nearly 14,000 fans still attended Tuesday's game. 

Westbrook is averaging 31.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.3 assists this season. His 33 triple doubles this season are the second-most by a player in a single season, only eight behind Oscar Robertson's record total from 1961-62. 

