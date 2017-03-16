NBA

Dwyane Wade to have MRI on injured elbow

NBA
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade will have an MRI on his right elbow after being injured during Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced.

Wade was taken out of the game with eight minutes in the fourth quarter of the 98–91 loss and did not return. He was wearing a sling after the game when talking to reporters.

"I've got to get an MRI tomorrow morning and see what it is," said Wade, who scored eight points in 23 minutes against Memphis.

"I just got caught up going up for a rebound with Zach [Randolph] and one of our big guys, got caught up there in the mix of stuff and heard a couple of pops," he said. "I knew it was something a little bit more, just because of what I heard. I tried to play through it a little bit, until the pain started getting more excruciating."

Chicago has lost seven of its last 10 games and sit at 32–36 with 14 games remaining in the regular season. They are a game behind the Detroit Pistons for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Wade, in his first season in Chicago, is averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 57 games.

