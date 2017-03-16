NBA

Shaq furnishes home of Atlanta girl who survived dog attack

ATLANTA (AP) — Shaquille O'Neal has bought new furniture for the family of a 5-year-old Atlanta girl who survived a dog attack that left another child dead.

WAGA-TV reports Syari Sanders returned home this week after being hospitalized since the Jan. 17 attack. Sanders and 6-year-old Logan Braatz were walking to a bus stop when they were attacked by two dogs. Braatz died from his injuries. The dogs' owner has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

O'Neal met Sanders and her family at an Atlanta furniture store and picked up the tab for new items. The family tells WAGA that the former NBA star and current TNT analyst has been involved with the family since the attack.

