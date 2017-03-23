As the Sweet 16 tips off Thursday evening, NBA scouts will flock far and wide to evaluate the college ranks’ premier talent. The Crossover is happy to provide the following game-by-game guide for fans to evaluate all of the tournament’s remaining prospects for this year’s draft and beyond. We'll start preview the slates for Thursday and Friday, in that order.

Oregon vs. Michigan, 7:09 p.m.

Oregon

Jordan Bell | PF | Junior

Oregon’s entire defense revolves around Bell—he gobbles up rebounds, protects the rim, jumps in passing lanes and can switch onto any frontcourt opponent. He’ll have the opportunity to flash that defensive versatility against Michigan, where he’ll undoubtedly match up against both the crafty Moritz Wagner and the explosive D.J. Wilson. Bell could sneak his way into the first round if he irons out his jumper during pre-draft training. That’s unlikely, but regardless, he’s an exciting, uber athletic prospect who already has a defined role.

Dillon Brooks | F | Junior

Brooks massively improved his jump shot this season, soaring from 34% over his first two years to a 40.9% clip as an upperclassmen. Facing Michigan’s three-point-happy offense, the Ducks will likely look to hoist from deep as well, presenting Brooks an opportunity to connect from deep and parlay his jumper into dribble drives and the vicious attacks on the rim that he showcased this season. That diverse skillset has made NBA scouts more intrigued this campaign than in years past.

Tyler Dorsey | SG | Sophomore

The 6’5" sharpshooter has consistently rained over 40% of his threes on nearly 400 attempts during his first two seasons at Oregon. But at 23, boasting only a 6’3 wingspan on a skinny frame, there’s not much else to get excited about. He can thrive against Michigan for the same reasons as Brooks. The stage can present a platform to showcase some playmaking abilities scouts have not seen much of yet. Dorsey could rise up boards in 2018 once Bell and Brooks depart this spring.

Payton Pritchard | PG | Freshman

Another longer-term prospect, Pritchard hasn’t posted gaudy numbers this season, but has looked the part of a pro-style point guard. He’s converted 36% of his outside tries, can finish amongst the trees at the rim and has created for teammates. Pritchard manipulates defenses like a veteran. Squaring off with a cat-quick senior in Derrick Walton will be a nice barometer.

Note: Senior forward Chris Boucher tore his ACL during the Pac-12 tournament. He’s 24 years old, but at 6’10" with a 7’4" wingspan, possess enormous defensive potential. The injury hasn’t knocked him off team’s big boards.

Michigan

D.J. Wilson | F | Junior

After playing only 158 minutes as a sophomore, Wilson has burst onto the NBA radar this season. He’s already 21, but possess an NBA frame and versatile skillset. Wilson’s defense—7 blocks—has truly shined throughout the tournament, in addition to his 18 points per game. Oregon’s athletic frontcourt poses pro talent he can prove his stock against. Bell may very well be the toughest defensive matchup of Wilson’s collegiate career.

Moritz Wagner | F/C | Sophomore

Those who watched Michigan during the regular season were well aware of the big German’s diverse offensive game. The three-point shooting is for real, but Wagner’s abilities are limited. He’s a one-track mind offensively, solely looking to score. Facing an Oregon team with personnel better-suited to guard him than Louisville, Wagner may be able to flash some creation abilities he hasn’t thus far, totaling only 24 assists in his Michigan career.

Derrick Walton Jr. | PG | Senior

SI has already documented Walton’s late-season rise, but his postseason brilliance came to a screeching halt against Louisville. After averaging 25.6 points over his previous three games, Walton stalled on 3–13 shooting and posted his lowest assist total since the Big 10 quarterfinals. A strong performance against a tough Ducks backcourt will be critical in Walton's quest to leave a good taste in the mouths of scouts, a key factor for a senior very much on the fringe of the NBA.

Gonzaga vs WVU, 7:39 p.m.

Gonzaga

Zach Collins | C | Freshman

The 7-foot Las Vegas native may posses the highest upside of any big man in this draft. Playing only 17 minutes per game, Collins’s numbers don’t immediately jump off the page. But through two tournament games, he’s averaged and insane 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in just 21 minutes per night. The defensive potential is what NBA scouts are truly excited about. Collins can show out against a relentless, attacking West Virginia offense.

Nigel Williams-Goss | PG | Senior

At 6’4" with a 6’6" wingspan, Williams-Goss fits the prototypical profile of a modern NBA point guard. The senior poses a more limited upside at 22—he redshirted last season after transferring from Washington—but can stroke from deep and is a master of the pick-and-roll. He produced 1.028 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ball handler this season. West Virginia’s trap will pose a nice challenge to compete against.

Przemek Karnowski | C | Senior

At 23, the 7’1" giant harnesses even smaller upside than his classmate, but it’s hard to teach the touch and feel Karnowski displays with regularity—averaging 1.9 assists per game—for a man that large. He’s underwhelming on the glass and at the line, yet there’s only a semblance of an NBA player at his current 300-pound weight. West Virginia's persistent press will also be prove a tough task.

Josh Perkins | G | Sophomore

After a freak accidental kick broke his jaw and prematurely ended his freshman season, Perkins has provided consistent scoring punch for the Zags the past two years, drilling 38.9% of his 280 three-point tries. A point guard by trade, Perkins will have an opportunity to showcase his abilities to create against as he attempts to break the Mountaineer’s press. Williams-Goss will need more help than usual.

Killian Tillie | F | Freshman

You won’t see much of 6’10" Frenchman on Thursday, but Tillie provided some valuable energy minutes for the Bulldogs against Northwestern. He can shoot it from deep, attack the glass and protect the rim. Tillie isn’t ready for this June, but could surge up draft boards next season with more playing time.

West Virginia

Esa Ahmad | F | Sophomore

Another prospect who likely won’t enter this June’s draft, Ahmad’s well-rounded game has been a key asset for West Virginia’s march to the Sweet 16. The 6’8" swingman appears tailor-made for the modern NBA. He’s not a high-volume shooter, but connected on 39.5% of threes this season, can score off the bounce and create for others in the flow of the offense. Gonzaga’s strong, veteran backcourt will be a tough test for the 20-year-old.

Nathan Adrian | F | Senior

Adrian’s game certainly doesn’t scream NBA, yet there’s enough in his toolbox to be intrigued with. At 6’9", Adrian could become a nice small-ball forward in bench units, having flashed outside shooting ability (40.7% from three as a junior) and playmaking chops (2.9 assists per game this season). What Adrian might do best is defend. Look out for him at the top of West Virginia’s press. Perhaps Adrian can find a roster spot as a 3-and-D forward.

Kansas vs Purdue, 9:39 p.m.

Kansas

Josh Jackson | F | Kansas

If you don’t know what Jackson does well right now, you haven’t been paying much attention to the Jayhawks. In the Sweet 16, it will be fascinating to watch if Jackson can continue the surprising scoring rampage he used to knock out Michigan State. It won’t be easy for Jackson to knife through Purdue’s stingy defense and pour in off-the-bounce jumpers like he did against the Spartans. Success in that area will be something to monitor.

Devonte’ Graham | PG | Junior

At 22, Graham is old for a junior, but he had a tremendous season back at Kansas. The Jayhawks’ two-headed point guard attack has spearheaded their offense all season, and it’s worked largely due to the fact Graham is an absolute sniper shooting off the ball. Purdue’s defense starts at the top of the key. How will Graham respond to the pressure?

Frank Mason III | PG | Senior

The diminutive point guard is the straw that stirs the drink for Kansas, and he’s torched opposing defenses all the season while shooting, finishing at the rim, creating for others. His size will continue to limit his NBA prospects, but success against Purdue’s long guards will only bolster his stock.

Svi Mykhailiuk | SG | Junior

The 6’8" Ukrainian is still just 19 years old amidst his third season of college ball. That’s both a blessing and a curse. NBA teams still see a pretty blank canvas, with plenty of room to grow. But three years in, Mykhailiuk has yet to truly blossom beyond an off-ball shooter. He created more for others this season, and that would be huge for his 2018 draft stock as well as build momentum into next season when the ball will certainly be in his hands a lot more as Graham and Mason depart.

LaGerald Vick | SG | Sophomore

After a low-usage freshman campaign, Vick has emerged as a key reserve contributor for the Jayhawks. He’s another 2018 prospect to keep an eye on, a player who can gain from this Sweet 16 experience in a similar fashion as Mykhailiuk. Vick, however, boasts a far more intriguing shooting profile.

Purdue

Caleb Swanigan | F | Sophomore

Don’t be surprised when Swanigan gets invited to the green room at this June’s draft. After dropping over 100 pounds since high school, he’s morphed into the player of the tournament so far, nearly tallying a triple double in the second round. Kansas’ Landen Lucas is a big body who can bang with Swanigan down low. If he can abuse that NBA size for another prolific night, his stock will continue to soar.

Vince Edwards | F | Junior

After three years of consistent contribution, Edwards will likely test the NBA waters this spring. At 6’8", he can score both inside and out, while also possessing playmaking ability. Edwards played more of a frontcourt role in college and will have to seemingly be asked to shift to the wing in the NBA. Against Kansas’ smaller lineups, Edwards will have an opportunity to perform more on the perimeter.

Carson Edwards | PG | Freshman

Purdue starts yet another talented freshman point guard amongst a class that has tantalized college basketball this season. At 6 feet, Edwards—no relation to his older teammate—doesn’t own the size of Lonzo Ball, De’Aron Fox or Markelle Fultz, but he’s a thick 190 pounds. It goes without saying Kansas’ veteran backcourt will test the youngster.

Isaac Haas | C | Junior

You can’t teach 7’2" with a 7’4" wingspan, and still Haas leaves a lot to be desired. He’s a 2018 candidate who isn’t especially menacing on the glass or protecting the rim. He will struggle against Kansas’ pace.

Dakota Mathias | SG | Junior

Also in the 2018 discussion, Mathias provides what every NBA team is searching for these days: elite shooting. How elite? Mathias drained 45.8% of his 155 attempts from three-point this season. His limited athleticism and size puts a cap on his pro prospects, but he’s dramatically improved in each season so far. Who’s to say he can’t increase his foot speed before next June?

Arizona vs Xavier, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona

Lauri Markkanen | C | Freshman

The Finnish big man has impressed scouts with his elite shooting ability—43.3% from deep—as a 7’0" freshman. That skill in that frame is truly hard to come by. But when Markkanen has truly wowed scouts has been when the youngster has combined his shooting touch with an inside presence. Xavier doesn’t roster a single player even close to his physical profile. If Markkanen cannot take advantage, it won’t be good for his stock.

Allonzo Trier | G | Sophomore

College basketball’s Dion Waiters is also enjoying a renaissance season, leading the Wildcats in scoring on a far more efficient shot selection after returning from a performance-enhancing drug-induced suspension. That playing style and the suspension has sparked question marks from NBA talent evaluators, but a continued, balanced offensive approach against a strong perimeter Xavier defense can help Trier’s stock.

Rawle Alkins | G | Freshman

Playing alongside Trier has actually allowed Alkins to rise. He contrasts a more reckless style with a steadier approach and a consistent three-point stroke. The defensive ability also intrigues NBA personnel. His first round performance against North Dakota flashed the complete package—20 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 block—another transcendent performance on a brighter stage could turn Alkins into this year’s Malachi Richardson.

Kadeem Allen | G | Senior

Allen and Alkins boast similar profiles, dynamic combo guards with well-rounded offensive games, tremendous athleticism and defensive chops. Allen’s journey to this stage has been far longer, however. After beginning in JUCO and redshirting, Allen is now 24 years old. But there’s a clear defensive reserve role for him to fill in the league right away, and helping clamp down on Xavier’s guards could swing a team’s scouting department.

Kobi Simmons | G | Freshman

Part of what makes Arizona so successful is there depth. Simmons also fits the mold of Alkins and Allen, but hasn’t flashed the same shooting prowess. He’s 0-for from deep in the tournament so far. Can he connect from long-range against Xavier? Creating more for teammates would also be a plus. Simmons hasn’t dished an assists in the team’s past five games.

Xavier

Trevon Bluiett | G | Junior

Bluiett took a step forward this season when an injury required someone to shoulder more of a scoring load. After a sizeable uptick in three-point conversion from his freshman to sophomore year, the 6’6" scorer proved his stroke is real this season, draining 37.7% from deep. He’s been unstoppable this tournament, averaging 25 points per game. If he can torch Arizona’s endless supply of perimeter pests, Bluiett could rise from the back end of the second round.

Tyrique Jones | F | Freshman

The 6’9" leaper has played sparingly this season, but flashed his tantalizing potential in the second round against Florida State. He crashed the glass and finished with authority while starting and playing 17 minutes. Jones could see more increased minutes to combat Markkanen in the Sweet 16. A strong effort against a top-NBA prospect will spark talent evaluators’ attention for the 2018 draft.

Note: The injury we alluded to in Bluiett’s blurb was to none other than Edmond Sumner, Xavier’s standout sophomore point guard. The 6’6" playmaker seemed destined for the first round earlier this season. With strong interviews this spring, Sumner could find himself in a position similar to Caris LaVert a year ago.

FRIDAY SLATE

North Carolina vs. Butler, 7:09 p.m.

North Carolina

Justin Jackson | SF | Junior

Jackson returned to school and left quite the impression this season, displaying a much-improved three-point shot to go with his strong scoring instincts and long 6’8” frame. He’s likely played his way into the first round of this year‘s draft. He’s totaled 36 points in two tourney games and shot 8–14 from three, and will be relied on to anchor the Tar Heels’ attack against Butler, and likely beyond.

Tony Bradley | C | Freshman

A super-efficient interior scorer who’s been terrific all season playing limited minutes in UNC’s deep frontcourt rotation, Bradley’s shown enough to put himself in the first round conversation. His touch and rebounding ability give him a solid floor as a prospect. He’ll be critical as the Heels look to overwhelm Butler’s thinner front line, and the deeper they go in the tournament, the better Bradley’s case for leaving this season might be.

Joel Berry II | PG | Junior

Berry has been the force that makes Carolina tick, pacing the offense with his playmaking, three-point shooting and a nose for important baskets. He‘s undersized for the NBA and will have more to prove as a senior. A tough batch of Butler guards could make life tricky for him in this one.

Isaiah Hicks | F | Senior

Hicks has always been an interesting physical specimen and averaged a career-best 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds this season, finally gifted with a prominent role. He has little perimeter game and likely won’t be drafted, but should receive summer league looks as an energy big with some defensive versatility and skill around the basket. His efforts are key to Carolina’s title hopes.

Kennedy Meeks | C | Senior

Meeks has continued to improve his conditioning and has thrived as a senior accordingly, averaging 12.7 points and 9.1 rebounds. He’s got the height and length to play center in the NBA, but will have to prove he can compete athletically at the next level. He’s limited as a scorer, doing most of his damage on post-ups and offensive rebounds, and will have to find ways to score around length. He’ll benefit from a smaller matchup in Butler’s Tyler Wideman.

Theo Pinson | SF | Junior

After missing the first half of the season recovering from a broken left foot, Pinson has returned to log important minutes for the Tar Heels. He was a touted recruit and has a nice pro frame for a wing, but has struggled as a scorer, doesn’t take a high volume of shots and has a checkered injury history (he missed much of his freshman year with a another break in the same foot). Producing next season will be crucial to his NBA chances.

Seventh Woods | G | Freshman

Woods garnered fame for a high school mixtape that showcased his incredible athletic ability, and though he’s done next to nothing production-wise as a freshman, improved skill level could make him an NBA player. He’s a name to follow for the next couple seasons.

Butler

Kelan Martin | F | Junior

Butler’s leading scorer, Martin took a small step back in production from his sophomore year but has had some big-time performances this season. He’s been coming off the bench for the last month and used a mixed bag of offensive skills to be impactful, with jump shooting his calling card. For Butler to have a chance at an upset, they’ll need a big game from him, and his likely matchup with Justin Jackson will be worth a watch.

Baylor vs South Carolina, 7:29 p.m.

Baylor

Johnathan Motley | PF | Junior

Motley’s breakout has been the main reason for Baylor’s success this season, and he’s hovering around in the late first round conversation with strong measurables and production. He’ll be tested by South Carolina’s elite defense, but has scored in double figures in all but two games this season. His impact on the glass will be critical to controlling the game, particularly if the Gamecocks are able to bottle up Baylor’s guards.

Manu Lecomte | PG | Junior

The Belgian guard has been impactful after transferring from Miami, leading the team in assists and serving as an important shot creator, particularly late in games. He’s undersized, but his shooting and ability to use screens will at least keep him on the map. He’ll face a serious challenge against the South Carolina backcourt.

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. | C | Junior

Although the big man struggles offensively and has been an awful free throw shooter, his defensive impact (2.5 blocks per game) makes him a critical player for Baylor. As a 7-foot shot blocker, he could garner pro looks on the fringes next summer, but has a ways to go in terms of offensive skill. He’ll be key in keeping South Carolina’s guards away from the rim.

South Carolina

Sindarius Thornwell | G | Senior

Thornwell is the SEC’s Player of the Year and has been one of the players of the tournament to date, with two stat-stuffing performances under his belt already. He’s big, strong and dynamic on both ends of the floor and his toughness has set the tone for the rest of the team. His advanced age for a prospect is a factor here, as a lot of his game relies on his physical dominance and perhaps caps his upside. But Thornwell’s had an exceptional senior year and can keep the buzz going if the Gamecocks pull another upset.

PJ Dozier | G | Sophomore

Dozier’s not a finished product, but his height, length and athletic ability make him a clear NBA prospect. He’s smooth and natural in transition and was productive, though not efficient as a scorer. He’s not a good jump shooter and could use another year to hone his craft, but Dozier was great against Marquette, solid versus Duke and will have plenty of eyes on him this weekend.

Kentucky vs UCLA, 9:39 p.m.

Kentucky

De’Aaron Fox | PG | Freshman

Fox has been playing outstanding ball the past few weeks and is a surefire lottery pick at this point, checking every box you want in a point guard except for jump shooting. His form doesn’t look broken but he’s struggled to make threes all season, which stands as his the biggest obstacle to stardom. He’ll get a marquee matchup with Lonzo Ball (who he effectively corralled earlier this season) on Friday, and the deeper Kentucky goes, the harder teams will have to think here.

Malik Monk | SG | Freshman

It’s been almost a month since Monk had one of his massive shooting nights. He’s the draft’s top perimeter scoring prospect and has won games for Kentucky basically by himself this season. He’s entrenched in the lottery along with Fox for his scoring gifts, but isn’t a great defender and lacks ideal size as a two. Monk showed a bit more of his all-around game against Wichita State and will be a prime focus for UCLA’s defense in the Sweet 16. He burned them for 24 points in a loss earlier this season.

Bam Adebayo | F/C | Freshman

Adebayo anchors the middle for Kentucky and has put together a strong second half of the season. He’s a projected first-rounder with a relatively wide range, offering a decent floor but lacking starry upside as an athletic, two-way big. UCLA’s potent offensively but not especially physical up front, giving Adebayo an opportunity for a huge game.

Isaiah Briscoe | PG | Sophomore

Briscoe’s on the draft fringes, lacking elite NBA athleticism or a calling-card skill other than his competitive streak. He still plays a big role in Kentucky’s rotation, and will get looks from teams late in the draft and at summer league. He’ll be leaned on for defensive contributions as Kentucky tries to curtail the Bruins’ high-scoring offense.

Derek Willis | PF | Senior

As a rare four-year Kentucky player, Willis has shown he can stretch the floor at 6’9” with good length and athleticism. That and the UK pedigree will get him workouts after the season, though his upside is likely limited to filling out a roster at best. His role is limited, but an unexpected, timely big shooting night from Willis could be a difference-maker against UCLA.

UCLA

Lonzo Ball | PG | Freshman

Ball’s a likely top pick in this year’s draft and has arguably been the face of college hoops this season, engineering a high-octane Bruins offense (and unimpressive defense) that’s been a ton of fun to watch. His size, passing ability and intuitive understanding of the floor let him influence games without scoring. He’s staring down a matchup with one of the best defensive guards around in De’Aaron Fox.

T.J. Leaf | PF | Freshman

The other key to UCLA’s attack is Leaf, whose inside-out game gives the Bruins a critical element and allows them to properly space the floor for their guards to attack the basket.

Ike Anigbogu | C | Freshman

Anigbogu is arguably the only player on UCLA who’s focused on defense, and he’s quite good at that. He’d be one of the youngest players in the draft if he comes out this year, and his measurables and athleticism at 6’10” will likely keep him in the first round picture. He has a long way to go as a scorer, but even a rudimentary offensive game could make him an impact player given his considerable potential as a rim protector. He’s key to UCLA’s title hopes.

Thomas Welsh | C | Junior

Possessing perhaps the most reliable 15-footer in college hoops, Welsh adds a dimension to the UCLA attack as a screener, rebounds well and could play a similar role in the pros. The 7-footer should have a place somewhere if he perfects that type of role at the next level.

Aaron Holiday | PG | Sophomore

Jrue and Justin’s little brother has plenty of talent in his own right, shining in stretches for the Bruins this season and playing a key role in the rotation as a ballhandler. He’ll need another year of school, but with his lineage, toughness and shooting touch could be ticketed for the NBA down the line. He could be an X-factor for UCLA creating in the half-court if their offense should stall.

Bryce Alford | G | Senior

Alford can‘t guard anybody, but can fill it up as a shooter and will at least earn himself a summer league invite after a big senior season.

Isaac Hamilton | SG | Senior

As a three-and-D prospect with an NBA pedigree (older brother Jordan played in the NBA and other brother Daniel is currently in the D-League). Hamilton will garner some looks after the season and has been a strong secondary scorer for the Bruins this season.

Florida vs Wisconsin, 9:59 p.m.

Florida

Devin Robinson | SF | Junior

A pair of big tournament games has Robinson buzzing at the moment, and he’s been a major part of Florida’s success all year. Considered a fringe prospect coming into the season, he’s an NBA athlete with a developing two-way game and may earn a combine invite off the strength of his March. He can guard several positions and was extremely effective against Virginia, sticking all over the floor as Florida slugged their way to a big win. He’s still polishing up the rough edges of his game, but as a wing who can shoot and defend, he’s clearly on the radar.

Kasey Hill | PG | Senior

Hill was a McDonald’s All-American coming in under Billy Donovan, and though he’s never quite delivered, he‘s a defensive energizer and playmaker for this team. He struggles shooting the basketball, but his athletic ability and upside guarding the ball should get him workouts. He’ll have a tough cover in Bronson Koening on Friday night.

Wisconsin

Nigel Hayes | PF | Senior

Hayes by and large has not helped his draft stock much this season, lacking a clear NBA position and not markedly improving his shooting, which hurts his case as a small ball four-man. He’s extremely long for 6’7”, but without a calling-card skill may not capture a ton of serious interest after the season. That doesn’t diminish how critical he is to Wisconsin’s hopes—they’ll need him at his very best to keep their run going.

Ethan Happ | F/C | RS Sophomore

The versatile Happ is Wisconsin’s best player and has been a load on the glass and scoring inside 15 feet. He’s an outstanding defensive player who forces turnovers and patrols the paint effectively, anchoring the Badgers throughout an up-and-down season. His scoring has been modest through the first two games, but he does everything well except for shoot threes (he doesn’t take those, period). Happ’s a serious sleeper.

Bronson Koenig | PG | Senior

Koenig is on the NBA fringes, but he’s hit big shot after big shot in this tourney and should earn himself summer league looks. He’s a strong three-point shooter and solid athlete with good size at the point. The big knock on him is his lack of assists—he’s a scorer first and foremost at the college level, but will have to find other ways to impact the game if he wants to stick. For now, he’s the guy who’ll have the ball in his hands when it counts.