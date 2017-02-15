2017 NBA All-Star Weekend: Complete Coverage

With the NBA converging on New Orleans for 2017 All-Star Weekend, The Crossover is bringing you all of your coverage needs. Below, find the latest news, features and analysis from All-Star, along with rosters and event schedules. Also, be sure to follow The Crossover on Twitter and Facebook for updates all weekend.

All-Star Events Schedule

Friday, February 17

• 7 p.m.: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

• 9 p.m.: BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge (TNT)

Saturday, February 18

• 11 a.m.: 2017 Hall of Fame announcement (NBA TV)

• 2:30 p.m.: D-League All-Star Game (NBA TV)

• 7 p.m.: Adam Silver's State of the Union at All-Star (NBA TV)

•​ 8 p.m.: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

Sunday, February 19

•​ 8 p.m.: 66th NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

(All times Eastern)

All-Star Rosters And Competitors

Rising Stars (U.S.): Devin Booker, Malcolm Brogdon, Marquese Chriss, Brandon Ingram, Frank Kaminsky, Jahlil Okafor, D'Angelo Russell, Jonathon Simmons, Karl-Anthony Towns, Myles Turner.

Rising Stars (World): Alex Abrines, Dante Exum, Buddy Hield, Nikola Jokic, Trey Lyles, Emmanuel Mudiay, Jamal Murray, Kristaps Porzingis, Domantas Sabonis, Dario Saric

All-Stars: Eastern Conference: (Starters) Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler; (Reserves) Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Kevin Love*, Kyle Lowry, Paul George, Kemba Walker, Paul Millsap.

All-Stars: Western Conference: (Starters) Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis; (Reserves) Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Marc Gasol, DeAndre Jordan, Gordon Hayward.

Skills Challenge: Devin Booker, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Gordon Hayward, Nikola Jokic, Kristaps Porzingis, Isaiah Thomas, John Wall

Three-Point Shootout: Eric Gordon, Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry, Wes Matthews, CJ McCollum, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, Nick Young

Dunk Contest: Aaron Gordon, DeAndre Jordan, Glenn Robinson III, Derrick Jones Jr.

(* = Injured, TBD replacement)

