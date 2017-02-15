NBA

2017 NBA All-Star Weekend: Complete Coverage

Down
enlarge
Give and Go: Fixing the NBA All-Star Game
3:12 | NBA
Give and Go: Fixing the NBA All-Star Game

Quickly

  • Your one-stop shop for everything NBA All-Star Weekend. Find complete coverage from New Orleans, along with rosters, TV times, schedules, analysis and more.
The SI Staff
The SI Staff
38 minutes ago

With the NBA converging on New Orleans for 2017 All-Star Weekend, The Crossover is bringing you all of your coverage needs. Below, find the latest news, features and analysis from All-Star, along with rosters and event schedules. Also, be sure to follow The Crossover on Twitter and Facebook for updates all weekend.

All-Star Events Schedule

Friday, February 17
• 7 p.m.: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)
• 9 p.m.: BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge (TNT)

Saturday, February 18
• 11 a.m.: 2017 Hall of Fame announcement (NBA TV)
• 2:30 p.m.: D-League All-Star Game (NBA TV)
• 7 p.m.: Adam Silver's State of the Union at All-Star (NBA TV)
•​ 8 p.m.: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

Sunday, February 19
•​ 8 p.m.: 66th NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

(All times Eastern)

All-Star Rosters And Competitors

Rising Stars (U.S.): Devin Booker, Malcolm Brogdon, Marquese Chriss, Brandon Ingram, Frank Kaminsky, Jahlil Okafor, D'Angelo Russell, Jonathon Simmons, Karl-Anthony Towns, Myles Turner.

Rising Stars (World): Alex Abrines, Dante Exum, Buddy Hield, Nikola Jokic, Trey Lyles, Emmanuel Mudiay, Jamal Murray, Kristaps Porzingis, Domantas Sabonis, Dario Saric

All-Stars: Eastern Conference: (Starters) Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler; (Reserves) Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Kevin Love*, Kyle Lowry, Paul George, Kemba Walker, Paul Millsap.

All-Stars: Western Conference: (Starters) Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis; (Reserves) Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Marc Gasol, DeAndre Jordan, Gordon Hayward.

Skills Challenge: Devin Booker, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Gordon Hayward, Nikola Jokic, Kristaps Porzingis, Isaiah Thomas, John Wall

Three-Point Shootout: Eric Gordon, Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry, Wes Matthews, CJ McCollum, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, Nick Young

Dunk Contest: Aaron Gordon, DeAndre Jordan, Glenn Robinson III, Derrick Jones Jr.

(* = Injured, TBD replacement)

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport

All-Star News

•​ Jokic, Abrines to replace Embiid in Rising Stars Challenge
• Mark Cuban, White Chocolate headline Celebrity Game rosters
 Russell Westbrook, Isaiah Thomas headline reserve selections
 NBA announces All-Star starters, reveals problem in the process
•​ Kevin Love undergoes knee procedure, to miss 6 weeks and ASG

All-Star Features

Ranking the 10 biggest snubs from the 2017 NBA All-Star Game
•​ How can the NBA make All-Star Weekend more appealing to fans?
• Why players should be shut out of the NBA All-Star voting process
• Fans deserve blame for snubbing Westbrook from starting lineup
 Gambling odds: Who are the favorites at NBA All-Star Weekend?
•​ Celebrity Game interview: Q&A with Brandon 'BDot' Armstrong
 Will Russ take the floor with four Golden State Warriors?
• How DID the Andersons get tickets to the game? We found out
 The Crossover's All-Star picks: Starting lineups | Reserves

​​

Midseason Analysis

• NBA awards: Which darkhorse candidates could steal hardware?
•​ Midseason grades: Eastern Conference | Western Conference
• Deadline pressure building for Eastern Conference contenders
• The Celtics' balancing act is getting interesting near deadline
• Showing appreciation for the supernatural passing of John Wall
• The Joker: Nikola Jokic gets serious with the Denver Nuggets
•​ Four NBA rebuilding projects about to become very expensive

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters