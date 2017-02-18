Extra Mustard

NBA commissioner Adam Silver believes Earth is indeed round

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

NBA commissioner Adam Silver does not think Earth is flat, and says it is in fact round.

After Kyrie Irving sparked the surprise not-really-debate of All-Star weekend by stating that he thinks the Earth is flat, Silver was asked about it in his annual state-of-the-league press conference on Saturday night.

“I believe the world is round,” Silver concluded.

The commissioner also went to Duke, so, kinda awkward.

To be perfectly clear, SI Extra Mustard also believes the world is round.

