NBA commissioner Adam Silver does not think Earth is flat, and says it is in fact round.

After Kyrie Irving sparked the surprise not-really-debate of All-Star weekend by stating that he thinks the Earth is flat, Silver was asked about it in his annual state-of-the-league press conference on Saturday night.

“I believe the world is round,” Silver concluded.

The commissioner also went to Duke, so, kinda awkward.

Adam Silver on Kyrie Irving's 'flat earth' theory: "Kyrie & I went to the same college. He may have taken some different courses than I did" — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 19, 2017

To be perfectly clear, SI Extra Mustard also believes the world is round.