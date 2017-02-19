The Kings have traded DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Wojnarowski reports the Pelicans will send rookie guard Buddy Hield (last year‘s first-round selection), guard Tyreke Evans, a "mildly" protected 2017 first-round pick and Philadelphia’s 2017 second-round pick to Sacramento in the deal. Guard Langston Galloway will also go to Sacramento, and is expected to be waived.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports that the included picks may be for future drafts. Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders first reported that Sacramento will also send forward Omri Casspi to the Pelicans.

The Vertical first reported Sunday that the Kings, who had been believed to have cooled on the idea of trading their star center, engaged in trade discussions over All-Star weekend. The Lakers were also among the teams reportedly in talks.

Cousins’s agent spoke to ESPN’s Marc Stein prior to the trade news breaking and said that it was unlikely that Cousins would sign an extension this summer with any team he was traded to. He is up to re-negotiate a maximum contract extension in July, and will otherwise become an unrestricted free agent in 2018. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports the Pelicans are confident they can sign Cousins to an extension.

Cousins played just two minutes in Sunday night’s All-Star Game in New Orleans. USA Today’s Sam Amick reported Cousins asked the coaching staff not to play much, citing nagging injuries.