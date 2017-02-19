NBA

Reports: Kings trade DeMarcus Cousins to Pelicans

SI Wire
an hour ago

The Kings have traded DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski  reports.

Wojnarowski reports the Pelicans will send rookie guard Buddy Hield (last year‘s first-round selection), guard Tyreke Evans, a "mildly" protected 2017 first-round pick and Philadelphia’s 2017 second-round pick to Sacramento in the deal. Guard Langston Galloway will also go to Sacramento, and is expected to be waived.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports that the included picks may be for future drafts. Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders first reported that Sacramento will also send forward Omri Casspi to the Pelicans.

The Vertical first reported Sunday that the Kings, who had been believed to have cooled on the idea of trading their star center, engaged in trade discussions over All-Star weekend. The Lakers were also among the teams reportedly in talks.

Cousins’s agent spoke to ESPN’s Marc Stein prior to the trade news breaking and said that it was unlikely that Cousins would sign an extension this summer with any team he was traded to. He is up to re-negotiate a maximum contract extension in July, and will otherwise become an unrestricted free agent in 2018. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports the Pelicans are confident they can sign Cousins to an extension.

NBA
2017 NBA All-Star Weekend: Complete Coverage

Cousins played just two minutes in Sunday night’s All-Star Game in New Orleans. USA Today’s Sam Amick reported Cousins asked the coaching staff not to play much, citing nagging injuries.

Cousins, 26, remains the NBA’s preeminent low post scorer, averaging 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season. His name has frequently come up in trade talks over the past few seasons.

The deal gives New Orleans two of the league’s most talented young big men in Cousins and Anthony Davis, both University of Kentucky products.

- Jeremy Woo

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters