NFL

Report: Bengals holding WR A.J. Green (hamstring) out of game vs. Texans

SI Wire
3 hours ago

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will not play on Saturday against the Texans, despite saying he planned to play earlier this week, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Green has been out with a hamstring injury since injuring it in Week 11 against the Bills. The NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported that Green has a partially torn tendon, in addition to his hamstring injury, that is still healing.

The team told Green he would not play in the final two games of the season, a decision Green is reportedly unhappy with. He was pulled from a team meeting to hear the news, and did not return to the meeting, ESPN's Bob Holtzman reports.

Green might fly back to Cincinnati from Houston by himself, Holtzman reports.

Before missing the past four games, Green had missed just four games total over his entire six-year NFL career. The Bengals’ top receiver has 66 catches for 964 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this season, and needs just 36 yards to complete his sixth straight 1,000-yard season.

The Bengals have won two of their last three games, but are out of postseason contention with a 5–8–1 record.

They will play the Texans, who are 8–6 and tied for first in the AFC South with the Tennessee Titans, in Houston at 8:25 p.m. ET on Saturday.

