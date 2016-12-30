NFL

Teammates vote Colin Kaepernick to win 49ers’ most prestigious award

SI Wire
an hour ago

After a season full of controversy, scrutiny and stalwart protest, quarterback Colin Kaepernick won the 49ers’  Len Eshmont award, as voted on by his teammates.

The team’s website describes the award as the 49ers’ “most prestigious annual honor, has been given each year to the 49ers player who best exemplifies the ‘inspirational and courageous play’ of Len Eshmont.”

Kaepernick’s award would seem to quash any doubt regarding his support within the locker room, after he opted to kneel during the national anthem all season in protest of police brutality and racial inequalities in the United States. He was panned by many prominent figures despite repeatedly stating he was not intending to disrespect the military with his actions. He was joined by teammates Eric Reid and Eli Harold.

Kaepernick also recovered from several injuries to regain his starting job, making every start since Week 6.

Eshmont was a member of the original 49ers squad in 1946, and scored the first touchdown in team history. He died in 1957 of Hepatitis, after which the award was created.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters