Cowboys DE Benson Mayowa

Though a bit lethargic at times this season, the Cowboys’ pass rush was dominant in December. No player better embodied that turnaround than Mayowa, who went from a healthy scratch to the team’s leader in sacks (6.0).

Sparked by his upswing, the Cowboys actually finished the season with 36 team sacks—that’s more than all but three other playoff teams had, which runs against the narrative that Dallas is deficient up front. That said, there is no Von Miller here. With the way he has been playing of late off the edge, though, Mayowa may well be the main target for blocking schemes up front when opposing QBs go to pass. Dallas will open its playoff run in the divisional round against either Green Bay, the Giants or Detroit. All three feature quarterbacks that can heat up if they’re unencumbered.