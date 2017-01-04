NFL

Falcons WR Taylor Gabriel

While Julio Jones is the showstopper, the Falcons’ offense soared to new heights this season because it was so multi-faceted. Take away Jones and another receiver or running back will benefit from the extra room elsewhere. No Falcon did so with more explosive, breakaway ability than Gabriel.

Gabriel touched the ball just 39 times on offense all season (35 receptions, four rushes), yet found the end zone seven times. That’s a clip of nearly 18%. His 16.5 yards per reception landed as the seventh-highest number in the league, just a half-yard back of Jones, widely considered among the most dangerous playmakers in football. Gabriel doesn’t need much space to accelerate into second or third gear. Once he does, he’s gone. Atlanta’s upcoming foes will have to keep an eye on him.

