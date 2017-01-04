Packers TE Jared Cook

The idea of what Cook could be as a player almost always has been more ambitious than what the inconsistent tight end produces. The final three weeks of the regular season, though, hinted at a growing bond between Cook and Aaron Rodgers—Cook caught 13 balls in Weeks 15-17, averaging nearly 60 yards per game.

As with any offensive weapon in Green Bay, finding success through the air often depends on a willingness to keep moving as Rodgers buys time. Cook can create an edge in those situations, because he’ll often find himself running against linebackers or posting up vs. smaller safeties. Rodgers usually looks for Jordy Nelson first, and increasingly for Geronimo Allison second, but Cook is stepping up as option No. 3. Green Bay’s first-round opponent, the Giants, allowed 90 catches for more than 1,000 yards to tight ends this season.