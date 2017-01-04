NFL

Seahawks WR Paul Richardson

A 2014 second-rounder, Richardson’s early career was hindered by injuries—he tore his ACL late in ’14, then wound up on I.R. with a hamstring problem after returning in ’15. Ironically enough, though, it’s an injury to teammate Tyler Lockett that has thrust Richardson into the spotlight as January arrives.

In his past two games, Richardson has eight catches (on 12 targets) for 82 yards and a TD. Compare that to the first 14 games of Seattle’s season, which saw Richardson make just 13 total grabs. With Lockett out, Richardson is slotted in as the third WR option. But he’s also an option on special teams, where Lockett’s absence could be felt worst of all. The Lions are thin at cornerback, especially in the slot. Richardson might be able to slip behind everyone for a home-run play Saturday.

