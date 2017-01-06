NFL

Report: Colts coach Chuck Pagano to return next season

SI Wire
Friday January 6th, 2017

Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano has been told by owner Jim Irsay that he will return next season, according to a report from the Sporting News' Alex Marvez.

Pagano just completed his fifth season in Indianapolis, and the team has gone 8–8 in each of the past two seasons.

There had been speculation about Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson's job security with the team since the season ended because the team has missed the playoffs for two consecutive years. Pagano agreed to a four-year contract extension at the end of last season.

Pagano, 56, has a 49–31 record with three playoff appearances during his time in Indianapolis.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters