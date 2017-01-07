The Texans host the Raiders at NRG Stadium as the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs gets underway.

Houston will start Brock Osweiler over Tom Savage at quarterback, while Oakland will turn to untested Connor Cook, with Derek Carr out and Matt McGloin also banged up. The Raiders are also without left tackle Donald Penn. This could shape up as a low-scoring game, with both sides incentivized to chew clock and turn to workhorse running backs.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Jan. 7, 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online here.