After a 30–12 opening-round playoff win over the Dolphins, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger arrived to his postgame press conference in a walking boot and told reporters that he tweaked his ankle on the second to last play of the game.

The veteran said that he expects to play in next week’s game against the Chiefs.

The play Roethlisberger is referring to seems to be an interception which ended the Steelers’ penultimate drive in the game at the 4:34 mark in the fourth quarter. When Pittsburgh got the ball back, he jogged out onto the field to end the game with a kneeldown.

Ben Roethlisberger comes to press conference in walking boot. Isn’t sure what injury is but says he’ll be out there Sunday against Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/dGTrvjLnJs — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 8, 2017

Roethlisberger completed 13 of 18 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions.