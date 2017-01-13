NFL

Los Angeles Chargers reveal updated powder blue and yellow logo

an hour ago

The Los Angeles Chargers released an updated version of their new logo on Friday, changing the colors to powder blue and yellow in place of the navy blue and white in the iteration revealed on Thursday. 

The first edition of the logo was poorly received, with critics calling it a copycat version of the Los Angeles Dodgers' logo. 

The newest version of the logo was revealed in the Chargers' Twitter avatar.

On Thursday, Chargers owner Dean Spanos announced in a statement that the team would move from San Diego to Los Angeles, joining the recently relocated Los Angeles Rams in a $1.5 billion stadium to be completed in 2019. Until the stadium is complete, the Chargers will play at the 30,000-seat Stubhub Center in Carson.

