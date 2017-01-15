NFL

Aaron Rodgers drew up the play that won the Packers Sunday’s game right in the huddle

SI Wire
35 minutes ago

Normally, the play that wins a big playoff game comes from the sideline after much thought. Not Sunday. Not with Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers signalcaller designed the play that eventually won the Packers their Divisional-round playoff game against the Cowboys right in the huddle.

Cameras on FOX actually picked up Rodgers assigning the routes:

Pretty insane improvisation. The legend continues.

– Kenny Ducey

