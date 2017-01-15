NFL

Seahawks DE Michael Bennett curses out reporter in profane rant

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett lashed out a reporter following Saturday’s loss to the Falcons, according to the Seattle Times

Bill Wixey of Seattle Fox affiliate Q13 asked Bennett about the Seahawks struggling to pressure Matt Ryan and Bennett erupted.

“We got a lot of pressure,” Bennett said, according to the Times. “He threw the ball really fast. There was some busted stuff going on so obviously you don’t know football. He threw the ball pretty fast. He did his thing. We rushed as good as we could. Don’t point and say we didn’t do what we needed to do, OK? Don’t do that.

“Get out of my face now. Don’t tell me I didn’t do my job (expletive). OK, exactly. Get the (expletive) out of my face. Like I said, get out of my face. Don’t play with me. Don’t play with me. I just put my heart on the (expletive) field. Don’t (expletive) play with me. Get the (expletive) out of my face then. Try me again, see what happens. I ain’t one of these (expletive) out here. Don’t try to tell me what I didn’t do (expletive).”

Bennett, unaware the Wixey was treated for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2009, also asked Wixey “what adversity you went through?”

The Seahawks were tied for third in the league this season with 42 sacks and sacked Ryan three times on Saturday. Bennett, who had five sacks in 11 games this season, had one in Saturday’s loss. Seattle also had eight hits on Ryan in the game. 

