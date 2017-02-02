Lady Gaga was unclear as to whether she'll make a statement during her halftime performance at Super Bowl LI.

“The only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career,” Gaga told reporters at a press conference Thursday. “I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country. It’s one of love and compassion and kindness. So my performance will uphold those philosophies.”

Gaga campaigned for Hillary Clinton and has been a vocal opponent of Donald Trump. After Trump defeated Clinton in November's election, Gaga held up a “Love Trumps Hate” sign outside of Trump Tower in New York.

The halftime performance would present Gaga with quite an audience, if she does choose to make a statement, political or otherwise. More than 110 million Americans watched last year’s Super Bowl.

Gaga sang the national anthem before Super Bowl 50 and country singer Luke Bryan will do the honors this year.

Gaga also assured fans that there will be no repeat of the wardrobe malfunction that happened last time Houston hosted the Super Bowl, when Janet Jackson’s breast was briefly exposed.

“Everything’s going to be nice and tight for the game, so I wouldn’t worry about that, unfortunately” she said. “Some of you might have been excited for that.”