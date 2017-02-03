NFL

Johnny Manziel: 'I just want to get back on the field'

SI Wire
an hour ago

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel appeared at an Houston area mall to sign some autographs, and said he wants to get back in the NFL.

Manziel spent about 90 minutes signing autographs and taking pictures with fans, who paid $99 each to take a snapshot with the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner.

"I just want to get back on the field," Manziel said.

Manziel has not played in an NFL game since Week 16 of the 2015 season and was released by Cleveland after two seasons following an alleged domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend.

The 24-year-old Manziel was suspended last June for the first four games of this season after a violation of the league's substance abuse policy, but had the ban lifted former meaning he can sign with any team.

Manziel went 2–6 in his eight career NFL starts, completing 57% of his passes for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

- Scooby Axson

