How old is Tom Brady?

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is 39 years old, born on August 3, 1977.

Brady has been with the Patriots since 2000, when they drafted him as a sixth-round pick, the 199th selection in the draft.

Since then, that pick has paid off quite handsomely (obviously): Brady has led the Pats to four Super Bowl wins and a 207–61 record as a starter between the regular season and the playoffs.

Brady can take home his fifth Super Bowl trophy (before his 40th birthday) with a win over the Falcons.