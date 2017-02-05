Julio Jones played hero for the Falcons in the fourth quarter on Sunday, leaping to make an acrobatic sideline catch and preserve a critical Falcons drive.

The Falcons led 28–3 before the Patriots rattled off 17 straight points to bring the game within a score. As Atlanta drove from their own territory, Matt Ryan found Jones along the right sideline.

Safe to say, wow.

The Falcons would not end up scoring on the drive after the Patriots got a critical sack and Atlanta took a hurtful penalty to pull them out of field goal range.