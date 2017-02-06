If the oddsmakers in Las Vegas are right, the Patriots will be hoisting the Super Bowl trophy again next season in Minneapolis.

The Patriots (+600), Cowboys (+1,000) and Packers (+1,100) are the three favorites to win next year’s championship. This year’s runners-up, the Falcons, are fifth at +1,125. The Broncos are first among teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs this season, at seventh overall.

The Browns and 49ers are tied for last, well behind the Jets.

If the Patriots do triumph for a second consecutive year it would be the ninth repeat in NFL history. New England is also the last team to complete the repeat, winning the championship after the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Super Bowl LII will be played on Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the new home of the Vikings.