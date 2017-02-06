NFL

Robert Kraft: Tom Brady’s mother has been undergoing chemo

1:39 | NFL
Stephanie Petit
an hour ago

This originally appeared on People.com.

Tom Brady‘s fifth Super Bowl win was made a bit sweeter by the presence of his mother, who hasn’t attended any of her son’s games this season due to an illness.

The New England Patriots quarterback was remained mum regarding Galynn Brady’s health problems since revealing the news last week, but owner Robert Kraft told NESN following the Patriots stunning come-back victory Sunday night that she had undergone chemotherapy and radiation throughout the 2016 season.

“I spoke to [Brady] in the locker room before the game, and I said, ‘We gotta win this one for your mom,’ because I know how important his mom is,” Kraft said. “She’s been going through chemotherapy and radiation, and this is the first game she’s been to. She came here, and I just saw her, and it was really cool.”

Al Bello/Getty Images

The 39-year-old athlete broke multiple records, including most Super Bowl appearances for a player, in a game that he told Jim Gray of Westwood One he dedicated to his mother.

The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime after trailing 28-3 until the third quarter.

Brady addressed reports that his mother is too ill to attend Super Bowl LI during a press conference on Wednesday, admitting that this year has been “tough” on his family.

It takes a team. And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving

A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

“Yeah, it’s personal with my family,” the quarterback told reporters Wednesday in a news conference. “I’m just hoping everyone is here on Sunday to share a great experience. It has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things. My family has always been a great support system for me.”

Brady shared a sweet snap with his parents on Instagram earlier in the week in which he and his father, Tom Brady, Sr., kiss Galynn on each cheek on the field at NRG Stadium.

“Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!” he captioned the photo, with the whole family rocking Patriots gear.

