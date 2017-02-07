Patriots receiver Julian Edelman says that his famous catch in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI was 70 percent luck and 30 percent skill.

While he may have told “The Tonight Show” that he didn't know whether it was a catch, he sounded confident at the time.

You can re-watch his catch and hear Edelman tell the referees “I caught it!” in a new clip from Inside the NFL.

He finished the game with five passes caught for 87 yards. Edelman and his catch are on the cover of this week's Sports Illustrated issue after the picture was selected from five cover options on Instagram.