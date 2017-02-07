NFL

Julian Edelman on cover of SI's Super Bowl issue after fans weigh in on Instagram

SI Wire
an hour ago

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is featured on the cover of the Super Bowl issue of Sports Illustrated.

Edelman's photo was selected from five cover options that also included photos of Tom Brady, James White and David Andrews. Fans were asked to weigh in on which photo was their favorite on Sports Illustrated's Instagram by "liking" the one they would like to see on the cover.

Brady was named Super Bowl MVP, but Edelman's fourth-quarter catch helped force overtime and became one of the most-played highlights of the night.

The Patriots completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history with their 34–28 win over the Atlanta Falcons after going down 28–3 to start the game.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters