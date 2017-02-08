NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers: Outside linebacker

At 38, outside linebacker James Harrison played 91% of the meaningful snaps after Week 12 and performed at a high level, largely because the Steelers had wisely limited his workload over the first dozen weeks. If Harrison re-signs as expected, they'll have to do that again. The question is, Who rotates in ahead of him? Outside linebacker is a crucial position in Pittsburgh's scheme. Jarvis Jones, a 2013 first-rounder, has yet to develop any moves and isn't worth bringing back. Arthur Moats and Anthony Chickillo both got chances to shine and didn't. Bud Dupree is a rising young player who thrives on second-effort moves. The Steelers need another Dupree to spell (and one day fully supplant) Harrison.

