Former Dolphins DE Quentin Moses dies in house fire

Former Dolphins defensive end Quentin Moses died in a house fire on Sunday morning, according to ESPN

Moses was 33. A 31-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter also died in the fire. 

Moses played four seasons in the NFL, all with Miami. He starred at the University of Georgia and was drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft, though he never suited up for Oakland. 

Moses had served as an assistant coach at Reinhardt University for the last five seasons. 

Georgia coach Kirby Smart offered his condolences to Moses's family in a tweet. 

Moses played a key role in Georgia's SEC title run in 2005, winning the team's defensive MVP award. 

 

