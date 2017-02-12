Former Dolphins DE Quentin Moses dies in house fire

Former Dolphins defensive end Quentin Moses died in a house fire on Sunday morning, according to ESPN.

Moses was 33. A 31-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter also died in the fire.

Moses played four seasons in the NFL, all with Miami. He starred at the University of Georgia and was drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft, though he never suited up for Oakland.

Moses had served as an assistant coach at Reinhardt University for the last five seasons.

You will forever be remembered for your love for the game of football and your love for young adults. Rest in Peace Coach Moses. We love you pic.twitter.com/C9Wdor82hL — Reinhardt Football (@R_U_Football) February 12, 2017

Georgia coach Kirby Smart offered his condolences to Moses's family in a tweet.

Very saddened to learn of the tragic death this morning of Quentin Moses. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time. — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) February 12, 2017

Moses played a key role in Georgia's SEC title run in 2005, winning the team's defensive MVP award.