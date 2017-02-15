New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman spoke very positively of teammate Jimmy Garoppolo in an appearance on NFL Network.

"The guy is a stud," Edelman said. "He went out and played in the regular season and played very well. He has that kind of gunslinger-like confidence, that Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers kind of confidence."

Garoppolo has been the subject of trade rumors of late, as the 2014 second-round pick from Eastern Illinois impressed in the two games he started this season during Tom Brady's suspension. In the two games, Garoppolo threw for a combined 496 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions before injuring his shoulder in the second quarter of a Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Garoppolo, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Patriots are reportedly seeking at least a first-round pick in return if they do decide to trade him.

Brady, who put up an MVP-caliber season and was the MVP of Super Bowl LI, told Peter King of The MMQB that he wants to play into his mid-40s.