Julian Edelman says Jimmy Garoppolo has 'Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers kind of confidence'
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman spoke very positively of teammate Jimmy Garoppolo in an appearance on NFL Network.
"The guy is a stud," Edelman said. "He went out and played in the regular season and played very well. He has that kind of gunslinger-like confidence, that Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers kind of confidence."
Garoppolo has been the subject of trade rumors of late, as the 2014 second-round pick from Eastern Illinois impressed in the two games he started this season during Tom Brady's suspension. In the two games, Garoppolo threw for a combined 496 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions before injuring his shoulder in the second quarter of a Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
Garoppolo, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Patriots are reportedly seeking at least a first-round pick in return if they do decide to trade him.
Brady, who put up an MVP-caliber season and was the MVP of Super Bowl LI, told Peter King of The MMQB that he wants to play into his mid-40s.