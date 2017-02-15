NFL

Julian Edelman says Jimmy Garoppolo has 'Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers kind of confidence'

SI Wire
2 hours ago

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman spoke very positively of teammate Jimmy Garoppolo in an appearance on NFL Network.

"The guy is a stud," Edelman said. "He went out and played in the regular season and played very well. He has that kind of gunslinger-like confidence, that Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers kind of confidence."

Garoppolo has been the subject of trade rumors of late, as the 2014 second-round pick from Eastern Illinois impressed in the two games he started this season during Tom Brady's suspension. In the two games, Garoppolo threw for a combined 496 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions before injuring his shoulder in the second quarter of a Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

• The MMQB: Super Bowl 51 Film Notes

Garoppolo, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Patriots are reportedly seeking at least a first-round pick in return if they do decide to trade him.

Brady, who put up an MVP-caliber season and was the MVP of Super Bowl LI, told Peter King of The MMQB that he wants to play into his mid-40s. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters