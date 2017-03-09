The Texans have traded quarterback Brock Osweiler to the Browns, the team announced. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.

The Browns also receive the Texans’ 2018 second-round draft pick and sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, while Houston gets the Browns’ 2017 fourth-round pick, according to Schefter.

Cleveland may not hang on to Osweiler, though. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns may end up releasing him, while CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports that they are looking to turn around and trade him for another draft pick.

Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Texans exactly one year ago but was disappointing in his first season with Houston. He was benched with two games left in the season in favor of Tom Savage, though he did regain the starting job in the playoffs. Houston won its first playoff game but Osweiler threw three interceptions against the Patriots in the Divisional Round and the Texans were eliminated.

The Texans are also rumored to be a potential destination for Cowboys veteran Tony Romo. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported earlier Thursday that the Cowboys were expecting to trade Romo to either the Texans or Broncos, though Rapoport reported that no discussions had taken place with those teams.

In the wake of the Osweiler deal, the Browns are not expected to retain Robert Griffin III, Rapoport reports.