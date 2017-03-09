NFL free agency is in full swing, and we're tracking every rumor, signing, trade and cap casualty right here leading up to 4 p.m. Thursday, the official opening of the 2017 league year.

We're just hours from the end of the legal tampering window and teams are wasting no time: The Bears raised eyebrows with a big-money three-year deal for Mike Glennon; DeSean Jackson found a well-paying home in Tampa Bay; the Packers look to be keeping key defensive cog Nick Perry at home; and the Patriots and Saints are rumored to be closing in on a blockbuster deal. But there are still plenty of big prizes left on the market, from budding superstars like Alshon Jeffery and A.J. Bouye to veterans looking for a fresh start like Darrelle Revis and Adrian Peterson.

Be sure to follow along as SI writers weigh in with their takes on each big move as it happens.