NFL free agency rumors: Live reactions to signings, trades, cap cuts and more
Quickly
- The league year begins today. Who will end up where? We're running down every rumor and every key signing in our free agent frenzy live blog.
NFL free agency is in full swing, and we're tracking every rumor, signing, trade and cap casualty right here leading up to 4 p.m. Thursday, the official opening of the 2017 league year.
We're just hours from the end of the legal tampering window and teams are wasting no time: The Bears raised eyebrows with a big-money three-year deal for Mike Glennon; DeSean Jackson found a well-paying home in Tampa Bay; the Packers look to be keeping key defensive cog Nick Perry at home; and the Patriots and Saints are rumored to be closing in on a blockbuster deal. But there are still plenty of big prizes left on the market, from budding superstars like Alshon Jeffery and A.J. Bouye to veterans looking for a fresh start like Darrelle Revis and Adrian Peterson.
Be sure to follow along as SI writers weigh in with their takes on each big move as it happens.