Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch wants to play for the Oakland Raiders, a source said to MMQB's Peter King.

This report comes days after ESPN.com reported that the Raiders were strongly considering acquiring the five-time Pro Bowler.

Lynch retired in May 2016, but the Seahawks still own Lynch's rights after being placed on the reserve/retired list in May 2016. Any NFL team interested in signing him will have to acquire him or wait for his release.

“He [Lynch] really wants to play for the Raiders,” the source told King. “He also wants to do good things for his foundation in the area. This is a great chance to accomplish both things.”

Lynch, 30, last played in the NFL during the 2015 season with the Seahawks and appeared in seven games.

Lynch rushed for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns and caught 252 passes for 1,979 yards and 10 touchdowns during his nine NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Seahawks.

