NFL

Report: Raiders 'strongly considering' acquiring Marshawn Lynch

0:58 | The MMQB
Tony Romo's most likely landing place
SI Wire
an hour ago

The Oakland Raiders are strongly considering acquiring retired running back Marshawn Lynch by trade or by his release, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson.

The 30-year-old last played in the NFL during the 2015 season with the Seattle Seahawks and appeared in seven games that season after signing a two-year, $24 million contract extension during that offseason.

The Seahawks still own Lynch's rights so any team that is interested in him will have to acquire him or wait for Seattle to announce his release. 

Lynch spent six seasons in Seattle, earning four straight Pro Bowl selections and helping the team win a Super Bowl in 2014.

Oakland is seeking replacements at running back after last year's starter, Latavius Murray, signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

In nine NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Seahawks, Lynch rushed for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns and caught 252 passes for 1,979 yards and another 10 scores.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters