The Oakland Raiders are strongly considering acquiring retired running back Marshawn Lynch by trade or by his release, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson.

The 30-year-old last played in the NFL during the 2015 season with the Seattle Seahawks and appeared in seven games that season after signing a two-year, $24 million contract extension during that offseason.

The Seahawks still own Lynch's rights so any team that is interested in him will have to acquire him or wait for Seattle to announce his release.

Lynch spent six seasons in Seattle, earning four straight Pro Bowl selections and helping the team win a Super Bowl in 2014.

Oakland is seeking replacements at running back after last year's starter, Latavius Murray, signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

In nine NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Seahawks, Lynch rushed for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns and caught 252 passes for 1,979 yards and another 10 scores.

- Scooby Axson