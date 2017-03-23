NFL

Report: Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari moving from Chicago to Nashville

Bears release quarterback Jay Cutler after eight seasons
Free-agent NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and wife Kristin Cavallari are moving from Chicago to Nashville, PEOPLE.com reports

The Bears cut Cutler earlier this month after eight seasons with the team. Cutler started just five games last season due to injury, finishing the year with 1,059 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. 

“They are going to sell their place in Chicago and the family are moving to Nashville,” a source told PEOPLE. “They have a place down there, it’s where Jay went to college and he’s got lots of friends there. Nashville has a special place in her heart as it’s where she got married.”

Cutler attended Vanderbilt for four seasons before he was drafted by the Broncos in 2005. PEOPLE reports that Cutler is still trying to find a new team. 

Cavallari, a TV personality and actress, posted about the move on Instagram earlier this week. 

Cutler, 33, led the Bears to the postseason just once over his tenure in Chicago, during the 2010 season. The Bears ultimately lost to the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. 

 

