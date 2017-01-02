NHL

The NHL has two ridiculous contingency plans for a rainy Winter Classic

SI Wire
Monday January 2nd, 2017

As the Blues and Blackhawks prepare to face off in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, warm temperatures and rain have forced the NHL to consider the possibility that the ice won’t last three periods.

The forecast calls for temperatures around 50 degrees and a chance of thunderstorms, though rain is less likely later in the afternoon. Puck drop is slated for noon local time. 

In the event that weather conditions create an unplayable surface, the league has concocted two contingency plans, according to Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times. 

First of all, the game will only be official if the teams play two full periods. If the ice falters before the end of the second period, the teams will give it another go on Tuesday.

Young Maple Leafs arrive in Centennial Classic overtime thriller

The second idea is a little more outrageous. If the game is tied after two periods but the ice is unsuitable the game will be decided with a shootout in eight weeks, before the Blues-Hawks game in St. Louis on Feb. 26. 

NHL ice is fickle. The league’s maximum ice temperature is 24 degrees, though 18 to 20 degrees is more desirable. NHL arenas are also kept at low humidity levels, around 45%, to prevent pools of water from forming on the ice. The humidity in St. Louis two hours before puck drop was 89%. 

It’s too bad they can’t wait until Wednesday to play the game. The high temperature that day is only supposed to be 28 degrees. 

- Dan Gartland

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters