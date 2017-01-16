Vancouver Canucks forward Henrik Sedin became the 85th NHLer to reach the 1,000 point mark with a goal against the Florida Panthers on Friday.

The No. 3 pick in the 1999 draft, Sedin took a nifty cross-ice pass from twin brother Daniel—drafted one slot ahead of him—and deposited the feed behind former teammate Roberto Luongo to tie the game at 1-1 in the second period.

It marked the 693rd time that the brothers had combined on a goal.

Henrik Sedin is the seventh active player to reach 1,000 points. #HENR1K pic.twitter.com/nqY98xknwE — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 21, 2017

Henrik’s milestone comes not too long after Alex Ovechkin achieved the feat on January 12, adding to a list of active 1,000-point NHLers that also includes Jaromir Jagr, Jarome Iginla, Joe Thornton, Marian Hossa, Patrik Elias and Patrick Marleau.

Congratulations Henrik Sedin, the first player in franchise history with 1,000 points! pic.twitter.com/ksA7JSLXUF — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 21, 2017

The Vancouver captain is in his 16th season, all with the franchise, and led the league in scoring (112 points) and assists (83) in 2009-10, earning him the Art Ross trophy, as well as the Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP) and a first-team All-Star Nod. He holds the franchise records for assists (career and single-season) and points, and added a King Clancy Memorial Trophy to his resume in 2016.

Jim Rogash/AP B Bennett/Getty Images Chuck Stoody/CP Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images Bob Frid/Icon SMI Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images Henrik and Daniel Sedin throughout the years 1 10 Close expandIcon 1 10 Close

Henrik, 36, was part of a gold-medal winning Sweden team in the 2006 Olympics in Torino, as well as finish atop the field in the 2013 World Championships.

With 968 points, Daniel is on track to join his brother soon, though Sidney Crosby, who notched point No. 989 on Friday night, looks to be next up.