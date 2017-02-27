Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom injured during fan event

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom is day-to-day with a knee injury, which usually wouldn’t be news except head coach Willie Desjardins said it appears Markstrom was injured during the team’s SuperSkills fan event on Sunday.

Markstrom did not practice on Monday and was spotted wearing a brace on the knee. Richard Bachman was called up to serve as Ryan Miller’s backup for Tuesday’s game against the Red Wings.

Markstrom took a tumble at the end of the “chariot race” at Sunday’s event but that was not the cause of his injury, TSN’s Blake Price reports.

The Canucks have the second-worst record in the Pacific Division, seven points ahead of the Coyotes. They are also dealing with a mumps outbreak.