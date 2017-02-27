NHL

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom injured during fan event

Down
enlarge
Multiple Canucks players showing symptoms in new NHL mumps outbreak
0:48 | NHL
Multiple Canucks players showing symptoms in new NHL mumps outbreak
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom is day-to-day with a knee injury, which usually wouldn’t be news except head coach Willie Desjardins said it appears Markstrom was injured during the team’s SuperSkills fan event on Sunday

Markstrom did not practice on Monday and was spotted wearing a brace on the knee. Richard Bachman was called up to serve as Ryan Miller’s backup for Tuesday’s game against the Red Wings. 

Markstrom took a tumble at the end of the “chariot race” at Sunday’s event but that was not the cause of his injury, TSN’s Blake Price reports.

The Canucks have the second-worst record in the Pacific Division, seven points ahead of the Coyotes. They are also dealing with a mumps outbreak

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters