Wild forwards Zach Parise and Jason Pominville are the latest players to be diagnosed in the NHL's mumps outbreak.

The players have been placed in five-day isolation and must miss at least three games.

The Wild said in a statement that their players and other members of the organization had recently been given the vaccine for the virus, which is highly contagious and carries symptoms including fever, headaches, muscle aches and swelling of the salivary glands.

Assistant coach Scott Stevens is also “showing signs” of mumps, according to Mike Russo of the Star Tribune.

The Vancouver Canucks played their Saturday night game against the Sharks without five players who had shown symptoms of the disease. Defenseman Troy Stetcher has been diagnosed with mumps, and Chris Tanev, Nikita Tryamkin, Michael Chaput and Markus Granlund were displaying symptoms.

An outbreak of mumps previously spread through the NHL in November and December of 2014.