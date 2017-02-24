Two years after the mumps swept through NHL lockers, the Canucks have reported that five players are showing symptoms of the disease.

“We’re taking this very seriously given how easily mumps can spread,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. “At this point Troy Stecher is the only player with a confirmed test result. Chris Tanev, Nikita Tryamkin, Mike Chaput and Markus Granlund have each presented symptoms. We’ll continue to follow all protocols in accordance with Vancouver Coastal Health guidelines in order to prevent further infection.”

The five players are not expected to play in Saturday’s game against the Sharks, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports.

In November and December 2014, numerous players on at least five NHL teams—and at least two on-ice officials—contracted the disease.

Mumps is highly contagious and its symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches and swelling of the salivary glands.

American and Canadian health guidelines require children to receive the mumps vaccine, but the vaccine becomes less effective over time.