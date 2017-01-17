Margot Robbie, the actress known for her roles in The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad, is set to play Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in the upcoming biopic I, Tonya.

Harding's 1994 rivalry and attack on figure-skater Nancy Kerrigan was orchestrated by Harding's ex-husband Jeff Gilloly. Sebastian Stan, who was in the Captain America series, has been cast as Gillooly.

View photos of Robbie on set below:

Margot Robbie Looks Exactly Like Tonya Harding (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/IbmuxS9l84 pic.twitter.com/JgoYwnvSWE — Katapult Enterprises (@KatapultEnt) January 16, 2017

Kerrigan's recovery from an attack to win a silver medal in the ladies' single skating event. The attack and rivalry was also documented in ESPN's 30 for 30 film The Price of Gold.