Olympics

Bob Costas steps down as NBC Olympics host, Mike Tirico named as replacement

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Longtime NBC Olympics prime-time host Bob Costas will be leaving that role and will be replaced by Mike Tirico.

Costas made the announcement on NBC's Today show on Thursday.

"I am going to be like the rest of the country, watching Mike Tirico, who will be an able successor in Korea for the Winter Olympics” a year from now, "Costas said. "They’ve been kind enough --- and it’s an honor to even have your name in the same sentence --- they’ve been kind enough to call it the Brokaw phase of my career. So I will be to sports what Tom has been for the last several years to news.”

Costas, 64, has been the prime-time Olympics host since the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain.

The 50-year-old Tirico was hired by NBC last year after he spent 25 years at ESPN. Tirico's first Olympics host assignment will be the Winter Olympics from Pyeongchang, South Korea next year.

"Someone who I grew up idolizing,'' Tirico said. "I went to Syracuse in large part for college because Bob did. I received a Bob Costas scholarship 30 years ago."

- Scooby Axson

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters