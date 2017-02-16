Olympics

Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter appeals doping penalty to CAS

Thursday February 16th, 2017

Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter appealed a ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sports after he and the rest of his 4x100 relay team was stripped of their gold medals they won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Carter tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine in 2008 and he, Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, and Michael Frater were stripped of their medals on Jan. 25.

"Yes, they were sent electronically today and the hard copies (sent by courier) will get there tomorrow, so they (documents) have been filed," Carter's lawyer Stimpson said to Reuters. "We've paid our fees and we met our time line."

Bolt had achieved the “triple triple,” winning the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay at each of the three Olympics in which he participated, an accomplishment unmatched by any other Olympian.

Carter was competed also on Jamaica’s gold medal-winning 4x100 team at the 2012 Olympics in London.

No date has been set for the CAS to hear Carter's appeal.

If the ruling is upheld, Trinidad and Tobago could be awarded the gold medal. Japan could be upgraded to silver, and Brazil, who finished in fourth place, could receive the bronze medal.

- Scooby Axson

