Tokyo government to install gender-neutral bathrooms for 2020 Olympics

2 hours ago

Tokyo's city government officials hope to install gender-neutral bathrooms ahead of the 2020 Olympics, according to The Guardian and the Asahi Shimbun.

The plans would have the bathroom adjustments with at least one universal-use toilet at seven of the 11 venues that will be used for sports.

Daredemo toire (which translates to “everyone’s toilets”) have been used primarily to accommodate users in wheelchairs but are suitable for either men or women.

The groundbreaking for the new National Stadium that will be used at the the 2020 Olympics and Paralympic Games took place in December 2016.

Olympics were not perfect, but Rio tried its best

In the United States, the NBA All-Star Game was moved to New Orleans in the wake of North Carolina’s controversial “bathroom bill,” legislation that has been criticized as anti-LGBT. Formally known as House Bill 2, the law forces transgender people to use the bathroom corresponding with the gender on their birth certificate.

