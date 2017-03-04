A judge has released more than 5,600 pages of court records that examine how USA Gymnastics handled sexual abuse allegations against coaches over a 10-year period, according to the Indy Star.

Several top USA Gymnastics officials shared depositions within the records and at least 54 coaches had sexual abuse complaints filed against them. Some did not face any discipline or ban from the sport until they were convicted for crimes against children. USA Gymnastics responded by stating 37 of the 54 coaches in the files had been banned or suspended and 48 of the matters involved law enforcement.

Within the documents, one USA Gymnastics regional chairman spoke with the organization's former president, Robert Colarossi, hoping to allow a convicted sex offender to keep his membership. That coach was eventually banned.

The Indy Star has thoroughly reported on USA Gymnastics' handling of sexual abuse accusations. One of the most notable cases has been 80 people alleging that longtime USA Gymnastics physician Dr. Larry Nassar sexually abused them. Nassar faces criminal charges but has denied any wrongdoing.

The Star has also found 360 cases in which gymnasts accused their coaches of sexual misconduct over the last 20 years and in several instances USA Gymnastics failed to alert authorities.