Planet Futbol

Watch: Christian Pulisic assists on goal for Dortmund in German Cup

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Two minutes after coming off the bench for Borussia Dortmund, Christian Pulisic turned in a valuable assist in the club's German Cup contest vs. Hertha Berlin on Wednesday.

After Ousmane Dembele did the heavy lifting and had his own shot rebound to him off the post, he laid it off for Pulisic in the box. The U.S. teenager hit a square ball for Marco Reus in the center of the area, and the German international fired home to bring Dortmund level at 1-1 in the round-of-16 contest.

Hertha Berlin had gone ahead in the first half on Salomon Kalou's lovely sliding finish, silencing the Westfallenstadion in the 27th minute.

Pulisic entered at halftime and helped deliver against fellow U.S. international John Brooks's team for Dortmund very soon after.

Both sides are vying for a place in the quarterfinals of the competition. Bayern Munich, Hamburg, Arminia Bielefeld, Borussia Monchengladbach, SF Lotte and Schalke have already punched their tickets to the final eight.

SF Lotte, a 3. Liga upstart, advanced in an upset over 1860 Munich only after fans helped shovel snow off the field so the match could go on.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters