Two minutes after coming off the bench for Borussia Dortmund, Christian Pulisic turned in a valuable assist in the club's German Cup contest vs. Hertha Berlin on Wednesday.

After Ousmane Dembele did the heavy lifting and had his own shot rebound to him off the post, he laid it off for Pulisic in the box. The U.S. teenager hit a square ball for Marco Reus in the center of the area, and the German international fired home to bring Dortmund level at 1-1 in the round-of-16 contest.

Hertha Berlin had gone ahead in the first half on Salomon Kalou's lovely sliding finish, silencing the Westfallenstadion in the 27th minute.

Pulisic entered at halftime and helped deliver against fellow U.S. international John Brooks's team for Dortmund very soon after.

Both sides are vying for a place in the quarterfinals of the competition. Bayern Munich, Hamburg, Arminia Bielefeld, Borussia Monchengladbach, SF Lotte and Schalke have already punched their tickets to the final eight.

SF Lotte, a 3. Liga upstart, advanced in an upset over 1860 Munich only after fans helped shovel snow off the field so the match could go on.