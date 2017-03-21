Week 3 of Major League Soccer has come and gone, and the very beginnings of the league’s hierarchy is starting to take shape. That trend is reflected in this week’s Power Rankings, which feature two experienced teams off to hot starts, an expansion squad that’s surpassing expectations and another expansion squad that’s just happy not to be losing again.

With Jeff Cassar on his way out of Real Salt Lake and Bastian Schweinsteiger on his way over to Chicago, here's where the league's 22 teams stand heading into the international "break" (six MLS teams will be in action this weekend during the FIFA window):