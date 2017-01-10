Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated's Affiliate Link Policy

The SI Staff
The SI Staff
Tuesday January 10th, 2017

The editors of SPORTS ILLUSTRATED occasionally publish reviews, guides, and other product-focused articles. Those articles may recommend products or services to our readers or viewers. When we make these recommendations, we do so with complete editorial autonomy and without regard to affiliate or advertising relationships maintained by our parent company, Time Inc.

In other words: When SI recommends a product, we really do recommend it. With that said, our product-focused articles may include affiliate links. If readers choose to buy the products we recommend, and use an affiliate link on our site to do so, our work will be supported by an affiliate commission from the retailer we link to. If readers choose to return those products because our recommendation didn’t match reality, we will not make a commission.

Our reputation and the relationship SI has with its readers and viewers is of utmost importance. We will only recommend products and services that we genuinely believe are of value and we will make our best effort to explain our reasoning. If we get it wrong, we will rescind our recommendation and explain why.

Thank you for reading.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters