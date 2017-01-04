Watch: Horacio Zeballos asks Novak Djokovic for on-court selfie after losing to him
Novak Djokovic, the world No. 2, beat Horacio Zeballos in straight sets on Wednesday in Doha.
Instead of sulking off the court, Zeballos stopped and asked Djokovic to take a selfie.
Zeballos asking Novak for a selfie after his loss 😂 pic.twitter.com/VEYTe2COKa— inara (@justdjoking) January 4, 2017
Worth it.
Eehhh sorryy. Creo que tengo la mejor selfie del dia jejeje. Que groso Nole.un genio!! Y yo figuretiiii.. Me encanto!! pic.twitter.com/lMXDqKdcyl— horacio zeballos (@HoracioZeballos) January 4, 2017
Horacio might want to consider stuffing a selfie stick in his tennis bag before his next match.